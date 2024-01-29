Kannur (Kerala), Jan 29 (PTI) Actor-turned-BJP leader Suresh Gopi said on Monday that if the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is included in the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it will be implemented, and there would be no place for caste in the country.

Addressing party workers in this northern district, the former Rajya Sabha MP said that a government which stands for the implementation of the UCC is currently in power at the Centre.

"If it (UCC) is included in the next election manifesto and if it gets implemented, then where is the room for caste...Isn't that what we all wish for? That will happen," Gopi said.

The leader was speaking during the NDA foot-march led by BJP state chief K Surendran.

Taking a dig at the CPI (M)-led LDF government in the state, he said this assurance was not like the promise made by someone regarding the implementation of the K-Rail semi-high-speed rail corridor.

"This (UCC) will happen for sure," Gopi added.

