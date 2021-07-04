New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as the chief minister of Uttarakhand.

In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the state will establish new benchmarks in progress and its development will receive new impetus under Dhami's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Other senior BJP leaders also congratulated Dhami, with Home Minister Amit Shah expressing confidence that he will provide new energy and momentum to the state's development with dedication under Modi's leadership.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his congratulations and best wishes to the new chief minister and his ministerial colleagues.

Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday. A two-time MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday.

He was elected as the Uttarakhand BJP legislative party leader on Saturday.

