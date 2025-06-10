Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): BJP leaders led by the Karnataka Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka are scheduled to visit the residence of Bhoomik from Dasarahalli, who died in the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) celebration.

Bhoomi's father, Lakshman, said that BJP MLA Hullali K Suresh has helped him. He added that if the government had taken precautionary measures, the tragedy would have been avoided.

Speaking to ANI, Lakshman said, "Today, the BJP delegation is coming. I have already mentioned that Suresh (Belur MLA) has helped me. No father or mother should have to face such a situation. No one should go through this kind of pain. If the government had taken precautionary measures, this tragedy could have been avoided..."

He added that the family has received no compensation as announced by the Karnataka government.

"Till now, I haven't received any compensation... I got a call from the Revenue Department asking who should receive the money," Lakshman told ANI.

Lakshman and his family are originally from Belur taluk in Hassan district but have lived in Bengaluru city for the past 25 years.

The stampede occurred when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team was celebrating their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. 11 people died in the tragedy.

The Bengaluru police registered an FIR against the RCB franchise, DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an event management company, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for culpable homicide, illegal assembly, and other serious charges.

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petition filed by the Marketing and Revenue Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, on Tuesday. The petition was filed to challenge the legality of his arrest in connection with the stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during RCB's IPL victory celebrations on June 4. During the hearing, the bench reserved its decision and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka HC granted interim relief to the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), who had approached the court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them in connection with the stampede case.

In an interim order, the court directed the state police not to take coercive action against them until further orders. The High Court adjourned the case to June 9. (ANI)

