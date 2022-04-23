New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday approached the city police seeking necessary action while claiming to have learnt that some BJP leaders may disturb peace and harmony in his Assembly constituency Seemapuri.

In a letter to Shahdara DCP R Sathiyasundaram, the AAP leader said he has received a "serious complaint" from his party's councillor Mohini Jinwal that BJP leaders may disturb peace and harmony as they have been "intentionally" stoking communal disharmony in Muslim-majority areas of his constituency.

He urged the DCP to do the needful at the earliest.

"I have come to know that some BJP leaders will try to disturb the peace in the slums of E-44 located in ward number 34 of Seemapuri Assembly.

"In this connection, I have spoken to the DCP of the district and have also written a letter to him," Gautam tweeted in Hindi, adding, "He (the DCP) has also given an assurance that peace and order will be maintained."

He also shared on the microblogging site a copy of his letter to the police officer.

In his letter to the Shahdara DCP, the minister said that he has received a serious complaint from his party's east Delhi councillor Jinwal.

"She has reported that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders are intentionally provoking communalism in the area of Muslim majority, their visits in the name of inspection/'Neta Ji ka daura' (visit of the BJP leader) may cause riots and disturb the law and order along with peace and harmony in my constituency under Shahdara district," Gautam stated.

Jinwal has "categorically mentioned about the action by bulldozer in Muslim-majority area. This will burn the emotions/property of people like (what happened recently) in Jahangirpuri", he said.

Concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque were demolished in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of the north corporation's "anti-encroachment drive" just four days after the area was rocked by communal riots following violent clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

"In view of the above, it is requested that such move (mentioned in the complaint) shall be restricted by Delhi Police and concerned BJP workers and leaders must not be allowed to do the same in Shahdara district as Ramjan month is quite sensitive in all respects," the minister said and urged the DCP to "kindly do the needful at the earliest".

