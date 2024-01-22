Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): To mark the day when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya is taking place, BJP leaders organized a special Pooja at Rameswaram Sankara Math here on Monday.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramanathapuram district observer Muralitharan and other BJP district leaders, and party workers in large numbers participated in it. They chanted Vedic mantras and said that they prayed for the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' and the prosperity of the country.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is expected to start at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya around 12.30 p.m. today.

The ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, according to temple authorities.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan, respectively.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

