New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A host of BJP leaders, Union ministers and chief ministers Wednesday congratulated the newly sworn-in ministers of the NDA government at the Centre, saying they will work to build a strong and developed India under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP president JP Nadda said in a tweet he is confident that under the leadership of PM Modi, they will make significant contribution in accelerating the development of the country and make the resolve of self-reliant India come true.

Senior BJP leader and Union Ministers Amit Shah also congratulated them and said that the entire cabinet will make its best contribution in taking the welfare policies of the government to the people with full devotion and dedication.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire team will work wholeheartedly under the guidance of Prime Modi in building a developed and strong India.

Thanking the prime minister for inducting Sarbanand Sonowal, who is from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on social media platform Koo that Assam is elated and grateful to Modi.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for inducting Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

