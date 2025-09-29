New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) NDA governments have introduced a new model of governance, which has been advancing the country.

"The BJP-NDA governments have given the country a new model of good governance. We are moving forward with the mantra of development and legacy. We have given the highest priority to the security of the country and its citizens. We have freed the country from major scams. Our government's focus is on delivery, and also on increasing the savings of the common man," PM Modi, who inaugurated the newly built Delhi BJP office, said while addressing a gathering here.

The Prime Minister stated that the people of Delhi have entrusted the BJP government in Delhi after many years, and it carries a huge responsibility for public representatives to meet their expectations. He added that the BJP government in Delhi was building new homes for those living in slums, improving hundreds of government schools and hospitals in the national capital.

"After a gap of many years, Delhi now has a BJP government. The people of Delhi have placed their dreams and hopes for a better future in the BJP. Therefore, every public representative sitting in the new state office has a huge responsibility. The Delhi BJP, our government, is working hard to meet the expectations of the people of Delhi. Building new homes for those living in slums, improving hundreds of government schools and hospitals in Delhi, introducing hundreds of electric buses in Delhi, working day and night to clean the Yamuna River, creating luxurious living spaces along the Yamuna River and other parts of the city. When the Delhi BJP government and the Delhi BJP office work shoulder to shoulder like this, we will be able to fulfill the dream of a developed India and a developed Delhi more quickly," PM Modi said.

He further advocated that every major festival of India must be celebrated in Delhi to spread happiness and further the message of unity.

"Every festival of the country should become like the festival of India and Indianness in Delhi. We all should strive for this. When we land at Singapore airport, there is light there during Diwali. Diwali wishes are written. In many countries of the world, when the heads of those countries light the Diwali lamps, do we feel happy or not? We feel proud. Similarly, if we celebrate the main festival of every state of India here, a wave of happiness will spread in that entire state. It is very important for the unity of the country. Patriotism is first for us. We have to fulfill it with great enthusiasm," the PM said. (ANI)

