New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to have the upper hand in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand, according to a survey by Jan Ki Baat, which also said that the vote share of the BJP will remain above 60 per cent.

The survey, released on Thursday, said that as in 2014 and 2019, Uttarakhand is once again witnessing a strong PM Modi wave.

According to the survey, BJP candidate Anil Baluni from the Pauri Garhwal seat can get about 69.7 per cent of votes, while the Congress candidate can get only 25 per cent of votes. Others are expected to get 4.3 per cent.

"In the Nainital Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, the BJP can get 63 per cent of votes whereas Congress can get only 32 per cent of votes. While others may get five per cent," according to the survey.

As per the survey, the BJP can get maximum votes in the Tehri Garhwal seat. Here, the BJP can get 71 per cent votes, while Congress can get only 25 per cent votes. Others may get four per cent.

On the Almora seat, the BJP can get 67 per cent whereas Congress can get only 28 per cent of the votes. Others may get five per cent.

"On the Haridwar seat, the BJP can get 50.4 per cent votes, whereas Congress can get only 35.6 per cent. Others may get 14 per cent," the survey said.

It is clear from the opinion poll of Jan Ki Baat that the BJP is going to get a huge majority in Uttarakhand.

Except for Haridwar, the BJP is expected to get more than 60 per cent of votes in all four Lok Sabha seats, while in Haridwar it is getting more than 50 per cent.

Notably, among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

The people of Uttarakhand will cast their votes in a single phase on April 19.

The BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. (ANI)

