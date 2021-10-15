Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest march here against Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra and burnt his effigy on the occasion of Dussehra on Friday over his remark that schools with more women staff see more squabbles.

The march began from the BJP office and culminated at the Civil Lines railway crossing, where the protesters burnt the minister's effigy.

Dotasra courted controversy after he purportedly said at an event on Monday that schools that have more women staff are bound to see more squabbles.

"... either the principal or teacher would have to take 'Saridon' due to their inner conflicts. If they overcome this, they will get ahead of men," he had said.

Anuradha Maheshwari, Jaipur president of BJP Mahila Morcha, termed Dotasra's comments "objectionable".

"Today on Dussehra, we burnt the effigy of Dotasra. He should apologise to women and resign," she said.

