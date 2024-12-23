New Delhi [India] December 23 (ANI): The BJP Minority Front is set to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25, which is also observed as "Good Governance Day." Various programs will be organized across the country to honour the occasion.

Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Front, stated that "Atal Smriti Sabhas" will be held at every booth in cities across India. During these gatherings, tributes will be paid to Vajpayee through floral arrangements and the recitation of his poems by the youth.

These events will also feature discussions on Vajpayee's notable contributions as the founder of the BJP, as well as his tenure as India's Prime Minister.

Siddiqui further added that the programs will also highlight the achievements and development works of Vajpayee's government, along with the ongoing progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

A virtual meeting was held today to discuss the preparations for the upcoming program. The meeting was attended by various state in-charges, state presidents, general secretaries, program in-charges, co-in-charges, and senior party officials. Among the attendees was Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the national general secretary and in-charge of the Morcha, who contributed to the planning and coordination of the events.

Meanwhile, following the announcement by BJP national president JP nadda for nationwide commemorations of 'Good Governance Day' and 'Veer Bal Diwas', the party's Himachal Pradesh unit shared the detailed outline for the events scheduled on December 25 and 26.

BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor, during a press conference in Dharamshala on Sunday, said to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, homage will be paid in Delhi by President Droupadi Mumu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries.

Regarding BJP National President JP Nadda's directives, he said events will also be organized at the booth level nationwide.

He also informed about state BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal's announcement that tributes will be paid to the former PM's statues at all booths. Since this marks Vajpayee's centenary year, year-long programs will be held in his honour, according to BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor.

Highlighting former PM Vajpayee's contribution, Kapoor said that the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana transformed rural connectivity. As part of the tribute to Former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, participants will walk 1-2 kilometres on such roads. Schools and colleges will organize poetry recitations and other programs based on Vajpayee's works. (ANI)

