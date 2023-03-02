Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): BJP MLA Ashish Shelar slammed the opposition leaders inside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for accusing the Shinde government of not being able to manage the law and order situation in the state.

Taking a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, Shelar said the leaders of the former government seem to be suffering from amnesia. He also recalled the events that took place during the tenure of the MVA government.

On the second day of discussion on the Governor's address, Shelar seconded the resolution of MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar appreciating the Governor for the speech.The Governor's address was the road map for the developmental works to be carried out by the Shinde-Fadnavis government, he added.

Shelar said that oppositin leaders seem to have forgotten the past two-and-a-half-year tenure of their governance. He said that when a foreign pop star Rihanna had voiced his opinion on a law passed in the Parliament, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar had reprimanded her.

"It may be recalled that the then Aghadi government had asked for an inquiry of our legends who had spoken for the country. Also, in Pune, when Sarjil Usmani had said that there was a 'rot in the Hindu society', not a single complaint was filed against him. And today, these leaders are teaching us about law and order," said Shelar.

Talking about the controversial statements made by Sushma Andhare against Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and saints like Dnyaneshwar and Eknath, the MLA read out the excerpts from her speech.

He also reminded the Assembly about the controversial statements made by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad about Chhatrapati Shivajii Maharaj.

"On one hand the Opposition is charging the incumbent government for arrogance but the same leaders of the Opposition had dragged a journalist hundred of kilometres to Mumbai during the Corona pandemic period because he had published the news of an accused who was roaming scot-free during the pandemic period," said Shelar and reminded the House that arresting a Union Minister was also a show of arrogance by the former government.

"Today, you are referring to the cartoons published in Marmik, but the same people, during their tenure in governance, had beaten up a naval officer for forwarding the cartoons drawn on their government. The leaders of the Opposition seem to have forgotten all these events," he added.

"The conditions agreed by the government while granting permission for the coastal road project were also not fulfilled by the former government. It was the Shinde-Fadnavis government that fulfilled all the conditions. Also, after coming to power, the government made sure that people could celebrate all the festivals including Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav, Navratri and Diwali without any restrictions," said Shelar.

He also claimed that the former government had relaxed conditions and permitted builders to carry out construction activities, thereby putting the health of Mumbaikars at stake due to the rising air pollution.

He said that the leaders of the Opposition should have taken note of the roads built in the Anganwadi areas, the number of public toilets in Mumbai and even the concession given to senior citizens for their travel in state transport. (ANI)

