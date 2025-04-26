Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Balmukund Acharya and others have been booked by Jaipur police under various sections for protesting outside Jama Masjid at Johari Bazar, a neighbourhood in the pink city, police said on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Singh of Muhana Police Station, the situation was under control as forces were deployed to ensure law and order was maintained.

"All the activities are under surveillance. This is to maintain law and order. Our forces are deployed everywhere, and everything is under control," SHO Singh told ANI.

The late-night demonstration was organised in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where the BJP MLA joined the public outrage over the terrorist attack in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was seen carrying a poster, which read: "Pakistan Murdabad! Atankawad Murdabad!"

Responding to this, Congress MLA and Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tikaram Jully requested Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to "control" his party's MLAs to avoid such incidents from happening, which don't escalate tensions.

He said that the MLA's post propels them to commit to brotherhood as per the constitution.

"The entire country is grieving and every Indian is demanding action... Such incidents happen repeatedly, and our forces and people are killed without any reason. People and the opposition have promised to support the government over whatever decision they take. Yet, such actions by someone on an MLA's post, which is a constitutional post. It should propel us to commit to brotherhood as per the constitution.... I request the Chief Minister to control the MLAs so that such incidents are not created and tensions are not escalated," Jully told ANI.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

The government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held on April 23, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, fear and panic have gripped Kashmiri students across the country following open threats and targeted violence in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) reported receiving over 1,000 distress calls from students across the country, many expressing fears for their safety and making urgent plans to return home.

JKSA has released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and liaise with authorities.

Having said this, sources in the security agencies have refuted "fake news" being circulated by "mischievous elements" that Kashmiri students and traders are facing harassment across the country in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attacks in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources confirmed that all Kashmiri students and traders are absolutely safe across the country. (ANI)

