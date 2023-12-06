New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Diya Kumari, on Wednesday met with party's national president JP Nadda here in the national capital.

Taking to 'X', Kumari wrote, "Today, I met the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Honorable Shri @JPNaddaji in New Delhi and conveyed my best wishes for the massive victory of BJP in the assembly elections of various states".

Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes.

Earlier today, the newly elected BJP MLA tendered her resignation as the Lok Sabha MP here in Delhi.

"Today in New Delhi, met Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji and National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri @JPNaddaji and other senior leaders of the party, resigned from the membership of Parliament on the orders of the organization and joined public service as MLA of Vidyadhar Nagar. Let's move towards this new duty", Diya Kumari wrote in a post on 'X'.

"All the respected leaders gave their blessings for the beginning of the new innings. I am determined to make Vidyadhar Nagar a better and developed area under the able leadership and guidance of the respected Prime Minister", she added.

The BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial face for Rajasthan. Kumari is one of the top contenders for the chief ministerial post.

Some of the prominent faces of the party, including Vasundhara Raje, who won from the Jhalrapatan constituency; Diya Kumari, who secured victory from the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency; and Mahant Balak Nath, who won from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, who won from the Jhotwara constituency, are among the top contenders.

However, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan assembly, Rajendra Rathore, who fought from Taranagar, lost to the Congress's Narendra Budania.CP Joshi also lost to Congress's Vishvaraj Singh Mewar from the Nathdwara constituency.

The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month. The BJP, with its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. (ANI)

