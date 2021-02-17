Shillong, Feb 17 (PTI) The personal assistant of senior BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai allegedly died by suicide here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The body of the 44-year-old woman was found hanging in the bathroom, East Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtnger told PTI. Her family members said, she was under medication for mental illness, the SP said.

"All formalities are being followed and there is no foul play," he said.

The MLA said, the victim had not attended office since December last week.

"She had informed us that she would soon be reporting for duty," Sanbor said.

The woman had been working as the MLA's PA for the past few years.

