Demchok (Ladakh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Sunday inaugurated Reliance Jio Mobile Tower in Demjok village in eastern Ladakh.

The mobile network tower was set up under Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

Also Read | Tej Pratap Yadav Attacks NDA After Lalu Prasad Return to Bihar, Says Jackals Should Avoid Stepping Out, Lion Has Come.

"Inaugurated Reliance Jio Mobile Tower installed at Demjok under USOF and dedicated 4G internet to the border village, Army, ITBP in eastern Ladakh," the BJP MP tweeted.

Namgyal is on a three days border tour.

Also Read | Cruise Ship Drug Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Appeals to Mumbai Police Commissioner to Protect Him From ‘Possible Legal Action’.

On Sunday, he attended ITBP RaisingDay at Demjok Border Out Post in Eastern Ladakh. He also offered prayers at Tsagala Pass near Rizang La between Tsaga and Chushul villages of LAC border in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)