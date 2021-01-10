New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

"Discussed various important matters pertaining to the development of my people and my land of Ladakh," he said in a tweet.

The MP also discussed issues relating to the BJP in Ladakh.

He thanked the Home Minister for his guidance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)