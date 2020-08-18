Dehradun, Aug 18 (PTI) BJP MP from Nainital Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary steps to bring back the body of a Uttarakhand resident who died in Malaysia four days ago.

Himanshu Paladia, 21, worked in the merchant navy. On August 14, his family received a call about his sudden death from the company where he worked in Malaysia.

The body has been kept at Tawau Hospital, Bhatt said in a letter to the Union minister.

Paladia was a resident of Bheemtal's Berijala area in Nainital district, Bhatt's Lok Sabha constituency. Bringing back the body is necessary for conducting his last rites, the MP said. Bhatt also spoke to the foreign secretary about the matter.

