Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 26 (ANI): Days after former West Bengal BJP vice-president Arjun Singh made a comeback to the Trinamool Congress, the BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday refuted speculations of joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party, alleging that the state government has a culture of sheltering Rohingyas.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, Khan said that he would think about joining the party only when Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee leave TMC.

Also Read | Eight Years of Narendra Modi Govt: Delhi BJP Leaders To Take Part in 75 Hours of Outreach Activities.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Khan said, "TMC has a culture to bring Rohingyas to the state. That's how they sustain themselves in the government. Anupam Hazra and I were the first to leave the TMC. The moment Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee leave TMC, then I would think of what should be done to it."

On May 22, the BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joined TMC in the presence of the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata. Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, had joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: Milan Subway To Get Underground Water Tank To Deal With Waterlogging.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)