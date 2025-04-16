Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): BJP MP Saumitra Khan wrote a letter to Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, the chairman of the Parliament Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Khan requested the committee to pay a visit to the violence-affected areas of Murshidabad, which occurred due to the Waqf Amendment Act protests.

Saumitra Khan shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development," Want to request you Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Ji, kindly visit to Murshidabad & Review of Ground Reality concerning Local Hindu Survivors & also ask the DGP or SP, why always Hindus get targeted under TMC govt !?."

the BJP MP also urged the Parliament Committe to summon the West Bengal DGP and the SP of Murshidabad to present a status report on the investigation carried out so far.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act.

Addressing the gathering at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium, CM Mamata said that she would ask the Secretary to file a report on it.

"I will ask Chief Secretary to get a report on it. The families of those who lost their lives in the violence will get Rs 10 lakh each. We don't see the religious identity of victims but their pain. Those who lost their houses will get Banglar Bari (a house scheme funded entirely by her government). For those whose shops were damaged, the Chief Secretary will take estimates and get the work done for them," CM Mamata said.

The security forces have set up in Malda's Par Lalpur for the people who were forced to leave their houses in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad after violence broke out there during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.

Dr Prasanjit Mandal, a doctor at the relief camp, said his team is providing all essential medicines to those in need.

"For the last 3 days, we have been coming here twice a day. We have all the essential medicines here for hypertension, diabetes, cough, and cold... As of now, there are no patients who need medicines," he told ANI.

Keshav Mandal, a person staying at the relief camp, expressed dismay over the situation, saying, "We don't know when the situation will be normal and we will be able to go back." (ANI)

