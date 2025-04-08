Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao on Tuesday raised serious concerns over China's proposed construction of the "Great Bend Dam" on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, warning that the dam's impact will severely affect the downstream regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and the broader Northeast.

The BJP MP was speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the International Seminar on Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region being held in Guwahati.

Gao highlighted that China has already initiated the construction of a 9.5-kilometer-long, 9,500-meter-high dam as part of its ongoing water diversion plan, which aims to reroute water to the Yellow River.

Gao stressed that the project, if completed, could drastically reduce the water flow of the Brahmaputra River, potentially causing ecological imbalances, drying up the river, and damaging vital aquatic species.

The local population could also face significant consequences due to water scarcity.

"China has already made the decision to construct a 9500-height dam, which is 9 and a half kilometers high in the great bank of Yarlung Tsangpo river, in the financial year. They have started constructing the dams, and not only that, they are planning to divert the water to their Yellow River. The impact of this will be measured not only in Assam and Arunachal but the entire Northeast region. This is because if the water is diverted, then the Brahmaputra will dry up, the minimum water content in the river----the environment will have a bad impact. This includes ecological imbalances, as well as damage to the fish species as well and people will also be affected."

He emphasised the urgent need to address this issue at international forums, pointing out that India and China currently lack a water-sharing treaty, which remains a major obstacle in preventing China's actions in Tibet from having far-reaching consequences for India's northeastern states.

"We have an opportunity to take this issue on all aspects at the international forum. The major issue is that China and India don't have any kind of water-sharing treaty. That is the major setback and obstacle to obstructing what China is doing in Tibet; it will be devastating and have a vast impact on the entire Northeast region," said Gao.

BJP MP Tapir Gao criticised China's aggressive stance regarding water management, highlighting the risks posed by its unilateral decisions.

Gao emphasised that China's water projects should not be seen merely as initiatives for power or water generation, but as potential "water bombs" that could cause unpredictable devastation.

Recalling the catastrophic incident in 2000, when China released a massive volume of water, resulting in the severe flooding of the Siang River, Gao pointed out the loss of human lives, animals, and land.

He warned that China can make similar decisions at any time, with potentially disastrous consequences for downstream regions.

"In the parliament earlier, I had said that we should not consider them only to generate water or power generation. It is a water bomb, cause you can't predict the policy of China. In the year 2000, they released a huge volume of water, and a huge devastation of the Siang River took place. There was human, animal, and land loss. China can make decisions anytime, such as that water bomb," he said.

BJP MP Tapir Gao praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts in addressing the critical issues surrounding India's border disputes and water-sharing agreements with China.

Gao emphasised that under PM Modi's leadership, India is actively engaging with China on both the international border issue and the vital water treaty.

He expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts will yield success; otherwise, the region may face severe consequences.

Tapir Gao stressed the importance of constructing a large dam on the Siang River to mitigate any potential damage.

He warned, however, that failure to act could lead to devastating consequences not only for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, but also for neighboring Bangladesh.

"PM Modi has already taken the issue in a diplomatical way. India and China are engaging with each other on this international border issue and water treaty issue. We wish and hope that under PM Modi' leadership we find diplomatical success else we will find ourselves facing devastation in the issue. The government of India has taken a step to contend with the water volume release by the Chinese government in the future. We need to have a big dam on the River Siang. That can contend with any kind of devastation in the future. Public negotiations are taking place, and if the public agrees, then we can control maximum damages downstream; else it will become devastating not only for Assam, Arunachal, but also Bangladesh," he said.

Meanwhile, global experts have expressed deep concern over China's proposed "Great Bend Dam" by China on Yarlung Tsangpo, as Brahmaputra is known in Tibet, during a seminar held in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The seminar on "Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra", hosted by North East's premier think tank, Asian Confluence, shed light on the possible devastating impact of the proposed 60,000 MW power plant dam at the Great Band in China.

The seminar sought to foster a collaborative dialogue between governmental agencies, civil society organizations, environmental practitioners, and academicians on the immense challenges posed by the proposed dam in Tibet, amidst the looming threat of climate change.

This initiative aligns with Asian Confluence's mission to facilitate meaningful dialogue and actionable solutions on rivers and water security in the region.

The Brahmaputra River is part of a major river system in Central and South Asia, and it flows through Tibet, India, and Bangladesh, and empties into the Bay of Bengal.

The river is fed by snow and glacial melt and is known for its large and variable flow. Brahmaputra is one of the largest rivers in the world and ranks fifth with respect to its average discharge.

The river originates from the Kailash ranges of the Himalayas at an elevation of 5300 M. After flowing through Tibet (China), it enters India through Arunachal Pradesh and flows through Assam and Bangladesh before it joins the Bay of Bengal. The river slope is very steep when it enters India.

From Tibet, the river enters India's Arunachal Pradesh, where it is known as the Siang. In Assam, it is joined by tributaries such as the Dibang and Lohit and is then called the Brahmaputra. The river continues into Bangladesh and finally flows into the Bay of Bengal. Due to this sudden flattening of the river slope, the river becomes braided in nature in the Assam valley, making the region susceptible to flooding.

This project, estimated to cost USD 137 billion, has raised alarms in both India and Bangladesh.

According to China, the dam will help transition away from conventional energy sources and contribute to achieving net carbon neutrality by 2060.

The dam could disrupt water flow from Tibet, posing risks of flash floods or reduced water availability downstream.

A 2020 report by the Lowy Institute, an Australia-based think tank, noted that controlling these rivers effectively gives China a stranglehold on India's economy. The dam also threatens the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, home to critically endangered species.

Climate change, deforestation, and soil erosion compound the potential ecological risks. The region's dramatic topography presents significant engineering challenges. The site of the project lies along an earthquake-prone tectonic plate boundary, raising concerns about the safety of such a massive structure. Chinese researchers have previously warned that extensive excavation and construction in the steep and narrow gorges will increase the frequency of landslides and earthquakes.

Reports suggest the colossal development will require at least 420 km of tunnels to be drilled through the Namcha Barwa Mountain, diverting the flow of the Yarlung Tsangpo River. The risks to displaced communities, loss of habitat to many life forms, loss of intangible culture and lifestyle of riverine communities. (ANI)

