Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Thursday lashed out at the Centre over the passage of Waqf amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, saying the ruling BJP "murdered not only the aspirations of the Muslim community but also the Constitution of India."

Speaking to ANI, Sharmila said, "Yesterday we saw how the BJP murdered not only the aspirations of the Muslim community but also the Constitution of India. We saw how the BJP does not treat Muslims as part of this country. Once again, we have seen the wicked agenda of the BJP, where it only tries to create division in the name of religion and use those polarised votes to its advantage."

Also Read | Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Jamnagar: Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav Saves Lives in Tragic Crash, Diverts Jet From Population; Ensures Fellow Pilot's Ejection.

She also expressed disappointment over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's support for the bill.

"What is sad is that CM Chandrababu Naidu has also supported this bill. There are so many Muslims in the state who had voted for him, and he is just short of one year in office, and he and Pawan Kalyan have forgotten that Muslims also voted for them. This is not just a backstab but also a stab in the heart. This is atrocious. A CM saying that the Muslim lands do not belong to Muslims but land mafias, this means they are equating Muslims to mafias and terrorists," she said.

Also Read | Jhansi Shocker: Unable To Observe Navratri Fast Due to Her Periods, Woman Dies by Suicide in UP.

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate. During the debate, members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation, while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The House sat beyond Wednesday midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)