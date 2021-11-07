New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting concluded on Sunday with Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's speech where he spoke extensively on BJP's ambitious 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' drive.

"Service is the highest form of worship. A new culture of service has been demonstrated by the karyakartas of the BJP. Sewa hi Sangathan has served the nation during tough times," said the Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by some 342 people some of whom attended the event through video conferencing.

The opening speech was delivered by BJP chief JP Nadda.

Other than Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and various other senior leaders attended the party's national executive meeting in the NDMC Convention Centre of New Delhi today.

A discussion was held regarding election strategy in seven states that will go to Assembly polls next year.

The seven states slated to go to Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

