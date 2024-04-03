New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda will be on two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Thursday ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He will address public rallies in Pithoragarh and Vikas Nagar under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency on April 4. On April 5, he will hold a road show in Haridwar, BJP said in a release.

"National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda will be in Uttarakhand on a two-day visit from Thursday (April 4 and 5), where he will address two huge public meetings, a grand road show and meet saints. He will also hold many organizational meetings," the BJP said in a statement.

Nadda will reach Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand on Thursday at 12:25 pm from where he will directly reach Dev Singh Maidan, Pithoragarh, he will address a huge public meeting at 12:40 pm.

After this he will address another huge public meeting at Main Bazaar Chowk, Vikas Nagar (Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha) at 03:15 pm. At 5:30 pm he will hold the BJP core committee meeting of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency at Hotel Madhuvan, Dehradun.

Next day, on Friday, April 5, the BJP National President Nadda will visit Maya Devi Temple in Haridwar at 10:50 am and offer prayers there. Immediately after this, he will seek blessings from sages and saints in Maya Devi temple.

At 12:20 pm, Nadda will hold a grand road show in Haridwar from Aryan Nagar to Rishikul Ground. After this, at 01:20 pm, he will hold discussions with the booth president, Shakti Kendra coordinator and additional officials of the state office bearers conference at Rishikul University, Haridwar.

Notably, among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats.

The people of Uttarakhand will cast their votes in a single phase on April 19, according to the Election Commission of India.

Uttarakhand has traditionally witnessed a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties see the state as an essential battleground for displaying and gaining supporters for their national narratives.

The BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in the elections in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. With 47 out of 70 assembly seats, the BJP dominated in the 2022 assembly polls, while Congress got 19 seats. BSP and Independents hold 2 seats each. (ANI)

