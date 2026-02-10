Patna (Bihar) [India], February 10 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday monitored the progress of the Mandiri and Bakarganj Nala schemes in Bihar.

He said the scheme will be completed soon and that people will receive a new facility.

Also Read | Pune Viral Video: Man Lifted Mid-Air by Towing Crane After Refusing To Step Down From Scooter.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna, Nabin said, "As an MLA, I am monitoring the progress of the Mandiri and Bakarganj Nala schemes. The scheme will be completed very soon. When the scheme is fulfilled, people will get a new facility. On the instructions of the Deputy Chief Minister, the work on the big drains is also progressing rapidly."

Earlier on January 7, Nabin said that the announcement of the framework of the Interim Trade Agreement between India and the United States is expected to widen market access, attract investment, and generate new job opportunities.

Also Read | PF Balance: Know How To Check Pf Balance Using the UMANG App.

In a post on X, he stated that the trade agreement framework reflects the unity between India and the US.

"India-US economic engagement takes a decisive step forward! The Interim Trade Agreement framework, shaped under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, reflects the trust and strategic depth of the India-US partnership," he wrote.

Further, he highlighted that the framework is a doorway to enhance market access, further underlining that the farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs and others will get impeccable benefits through the deal.

"The framework is expected to unlock greater market access, attract investment, and generate large-scale employment, especially for India's youth, while further strengthening Make in India," he stated.

"Our hard-working farmers, MSMEs, innovative entrepreneurs, exporters, and the blue economy will benefit from smoother trade flows, resilient supply chains, and deeper technology collaboration... As India moves steadily towards a Viksit Bharat, such future-orientated global partnerships reinforce India's role as a reliable growth engine for the world and a trusted partner in global value chains," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)