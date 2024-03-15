Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 15 (ANI): BJP National Vice President M Chuba Ao criticized the BJD administration in Odisha for falsely claiming credit for central government schemes and misleading people of the state by presenting them as initiatives of the state government.

Speaking to ANI, M Chuba Ao said, "I was on a Odisha visit and participated in Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan in Keonjhar. Unfortunately, the BJD government in the state is rebranding central schemes and passing those off as state government initiatives," he said.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farsighted vision for the party, the BJP leader said that "PM Modi's outlook extends beyond the next five years, as he envisions India's development up to the year 2047," M Chuba Ao said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the previous governments in the Centre, for sidelining the state of Odisha.

"For the first time, Modi started a Rs 24,000-crore PM Jan-Man scheme for the tribals, who were ignored and left to fend for themselves in previous years. Our fisherman friends did not get anything for their welfare and well-being. We made a separate ministry and presented a separate budget for them. PM-Matsya Sampada Yojana was launched to safeguard their interests. Pucca houses, tap water, and LPG connections were once the stuff of dreams for the poor. But today, they are a reality," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Odisha's Jajpur.

"It is when such objectives are fulfilled that people believe in their heart of hearts that Modi's guarantee begins where all hopes end," he said.

Saying the Centre has been investing heavily in Odisha over the last few years, PM Modi added, "Our endeavour is to make Odisha the gateway to Viksit Bharat (a developed India). In a way, Odisha is the engine that is driving the journey to a self-reliant India." (ANI)

