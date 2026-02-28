Barcelona prepares to host third-placed Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou on 28 February 2026, in a crucial La Liga 2025-26 encounter. As Hansi Flick's side looks to consolidate its position at the top of the table, attention is focused on the availability of 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal. Following a recent substitution that sparked public discussion regarding his workload, fans are eager to know if the Spanish international will feature against the Yellow Submarine. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria .

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Villarreal La Liga 2025–26 Match?

All indications point to Lamine Yamal starting on the right wing for Barcelona in the line-up. Despite ongoing discussions in the media regarding his heavy match minutes and a minor pubalgia issue managed earlier in the season, the teenager remains fully fit and central to Flick’s tactical plans.

Yamal has been highly effective this campaign, registering 28 goal involvements in 32 appearances across all competitions. UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Round of 16 Draw Results Announced: Real Madrid To Face Man City, PSG To Lock Horns With Chelsea.

While he showed visible frustration when substituted in a recent fixture, Flick has dismissed the surrounding noise, noting that careful management of the young forward is necessary.

A victory tonight is vital for the hosts. With Real Madrid not playing until Monday against Getafe, securing three points against Villarreal would allow Barcelona to open a four-point gap at the summit temporarily.

