Tehran, February 28: The Middle East has entered a volatile new chapter as the United States and Israel launched a massive, coordinated military campaign against Iran early Saturday morning. Citing an "existential threat" from Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs, joint forces targeted strategic assets in several major cities. In immediate response, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched waves of ballistic missiles toward Israeli population centers, triggering air raid sirens across Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and forcing the immediate closure of regional airspace.

Coordinated Strikes and "Major Combat"

The operation marks a transition from a decades-long shadow war to open, large-scale conflict. According to the Pentagon, U.S. forces utilized carrier strike groups and cruise missiles to disable Iranian air defenses, while Israeli fighter jets focused on long-range missile stockpiles and production facilities. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the commencement of "major combat operations," describing the mission as a necessary step to prevent Iran from finalizing nuclear weapons capabilities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, stating the strikes were designed to "remove immediate threats" to Israeli sovereignty. Israel-Iran War: Tehran Strikes Back After Joint US-Israel Pre-Emptive Attack, IDF Activates Nationwide Missile Defense.

Regional Response and Domestic Turmoil

The escalation follows months of heightened tension and failed diplomatic efforts. Recent reports indicate that Iran had been seeking advanced military support from Russia and China, including the acquisition of man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), to shore up its aging defense network. Inside Iran, the strikes coincide with a period of intense domestic unrest. President Trump has publicly called on the Iranian people to "take over" their government, further complicating the internal political landscape. Meanwhile, Israeli hospitals have activated emergency protocols, moving operations into underground facilities as the nation braces for sustained Iranian counter-attacks.

Decoding the Military Codenames

As the conflict intensifies, all three major actors have adopted specific operational names that carry deep symbolic and strategic weight.

What Is ‘Lion’s Roar’? The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have designated their specific offensive as ‘Lion’s Roar.’ This name is a continuation of Israel’s 2025 military posture, which was previously dubbed "Rising Lion." The nomenclature is intended to project a sense of sovereign strength and a fierce, vocal response to perceived regional threats. In Israeli military doctrine, the "roar" symbolizes the warning and the subsequent strike against adversaries aiming to destabilize the state.

What Is ‘Operation Epic Fury’? The United States Department of Defense has labeled its involvement in the campaign as ‘Operation Epic Fury.’ This designation emphasizes the overwhelming scale and intensity of the American air and sea-based assault. By using the word "Fury," the U.S. administration signals a shift from containment to a policy of "maximum pressure" through direct, high-impact military intervention. It is designed to demonstrate the rapid and destructive capabilities of the U.S. military when diplomatic avenues are exhausted.

What Is ‘Fateh Khyber’? Iran has named its retaliatory campaign against Israel ‘Fateh Khyber’ (translated as "Conqueror of Khaybar"). This name holds significant historical and religious weight, referencing the 7th-century Battle of Khaybar where early Muslim forces defeated Jewish tribes in the Arabian Peninsula. By choosing this name, Tehran frames its modern military resistance against Israel as a landmark ideological struggle, using the historical victory to rally domestic support and signal a long-term commitment to the conflict. Israel-Iran War: ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ Launched To Remove ‘Existential Threat’ Posed by ‘Terror Regime’, Says Israeli PM Benjamin Netayahu (Watch Video).

Context of the Conflict

The current hostilities are the culmination of years of friction over Iran's uranium enrichment levels and its support for regional proxies. While Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, Western intelligence has repeatedly flagged the construction of deep-underground enrichment facilities. The sudden launch of these operations suggests that the window for a diplomatic resolution has, for now, completely closed.

