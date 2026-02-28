As Tamil Nadu approaches a high-stakes election season, actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay faces a dual storm of personal legal battles and sceptical political forecasts. While the chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has positioned himself as a primary challenger to the ruling DMK, recent predictions from noted astrologer Prashanth Kini suggest that the top office may remain out of reach in the immediate term. Vijay and Sangeetha Relationship Timeline: From 1996 Fairytale Meeting to 2026 Legal Battle Over Infidelity Allegations.

Will Thalapathy Vijay Become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026?

Taking to social media, astrologer Prashanth Kini shared a series of insights regarding Vijay’s political trajectory. While Kini was optimistic about the actor’s long-term prospects, he explicitly ruled out a victory in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

"Thalapathy Vijay will get grand success in politics after 2030," Kini posted on X (formerly Twitter). He added that while Vijay would "definitely become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," it would "not be this time." According to the prediction, the actor's current role will be limited to establishing a formal presence in the state’s political landscape.

Astrologer Prashanth Kini’s Predictions About Thaapathy Vijay’s Politics Debut

Thalapathy Vijay will get grand success in politics after 2030. This time he will show his presence in Tamilnadu Politics that's it.....!! He will definitely become Chief Minister of Tamilnadu but not this time....!! https://t.co/wxfX6O1wdt — Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) February 28, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay Won't Become Tamil Nadu CM in 2026, Claims Astrologer

Thalapathy Vijay won't become Chief Minister of Tamilnadu this time....!! https://t.co/48F0mCzG0i — Prashanth Kini (@AstroPrashanth9) February 28, 2026

Without directly naming the actress, the astrologer claimed that history would repeat itself, drawing parallels with MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Check out the tweet below.

Divorce Allegations Cloud Political Debut

The astrological forecast comes at a sensitive moment for the TVK leader. Reports emerged this week that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Court. The petition, filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, reportedly alleges infidelity and emotional cruelty.

Court documents suggest the relationship began to strain as early as 2021. Sangeetha has reportedly sought permanent alimony and residence rights, with the next hearing scheduled for April 20, 2026. Vijay has not yet issued an official statement regarding the proceedings, though the news has sparked significant debate regarding the potential impact on his "clean" public image ahead of the polls.

Cinematic and Administrative Hurdles

The personal and predictive challenges are compounded by professional setbacks. Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which was intended to serve as a massive promotional vehicle for his political entry, remains stuck in a certification limbo with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film missed its January release date, and with no new date announced, the delay limits Vijay’s ability to use the silver screen to consolidate his fanbase before the model code of conduct takes effect.

The Road to 2026

Despite these hurdles, Vijay remains active on the campaign trail. During a recent rally in Vellore, he framed the 2026 election as a "straight fight" between his "pure force" and what he termed the "evil forces" of the DMK. He has consistently rejected the narrative of a contest between state and central powers, insisting the battle is about local corruption and governance. Who Is Trisha Krishnan? All About the Tamil Actress in the Spotlight After Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files for Divorce.

Political analysts suggest that while astrological predictions and personal scandals provide fodder for public discourse, the true test will be Vijay's ability to convert his massive fan following into a disciplined voting bloc by May 2026.

