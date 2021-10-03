Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 3 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Central leadership and claimed that BJP is only remembering Gandhi's name due to political compulsions.

Speaking at an event Gehlot said, "Those who never remembered Gandhi Ji now have started remembering him. The Prime Minister has fulfilled his political compulsion by taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi."

He urged the top leadership of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to take inspiration from Gandhian ideologies and said "the sense of non-violence should be reflected from themselves."

"I want to request RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, if you have accepted Gandhi ji then you should accept his principles. If they do this, issues due to Hindutva and love jihad will come to an end," he added.

Speaking on the reported political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, he said, "I want to tell the opposition here that Congress government has been formed and we worked for the welfare of the state. Our government is made for the welfare of the people, we do not have any personal agenda." (ANI)

