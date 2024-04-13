Bahadurgarh (Haryana), Apr 13 (PTI) Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday hit out at the BJP, accusing it of moving with a "conspiracy to crush the Constitution and strangle democracy."

Hooda, who was addressing an 'Ashirvaad' ceremony in Bahadurgarh, alleged that the BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on the back of "power and money."

"They have neither any work to show, nor any achievement to talk about. However, the Congress is going to the people, still talking about its development works," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that during his tenure he brought metro to Bahadurgarh, built a college, a nuclear research institute, a cancer institute, and an ITI.

"Not only this, approval for bringing the metro to Sankhaul village, underpass, and bypass on the other side was also given during the Congress government," said a party statement quoting Hooda.

"After that the government changed, BJP discriminated against the entire Rohtak Lok Sabha including Bahadurgarh to such an extent that the development work which Congress had left behind is still stuck there even after 10 years. Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar never took cognizance of Bahadurgarh," he said.

Hooda said that this time, the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat will decide the outcome of the assembly elections.

"Congress government will once again be formed in the state and the work of taking metro to Rohtak, underpass, bypass on the other side and building ring road of Bahadurgarh will be implemented," he said.

