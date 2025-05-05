New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday chaired a key meeting of the party's general secretaries on Monday at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi.

Eight of the party's general secretaries, Tarun Chugh, Arun Singh, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Shiv Prakash Shukla, Sunil Bansal, and B L Santosh attended the meeting.

The meeting comes as the party kickstarted their organisational elections across the country, and is searching for a new president with Nadda's term is set to expire soon after the party had given him an extension to continue serving on his post.

The party leaders are set to discuss the future events, public meetings and other party meetings which will be organised throughout the country following internal elections.

The party is also expected to discuss the ongoing heightened tensions due to the Pahalgam attack. Additionally, the party has started preparing for the upcoming Bihar elections, which is set to take place later in the year.

Nadda is scheduled this evening to pay a floral tribute to the statue of unity, of Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Kevadia, Gujarat, according to the BJP's post on X.

"BJP National President and Union Minister Shri @JPNadda will pay floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji (Statue of Unity) at Kevadia, Gujarat on 5 May," read the BJP's post.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

