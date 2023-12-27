New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Wednesday held a protest near AAP headquarters here over supply of drugs that failed quality standard tests in government hospitals.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that another sample failed the test on Wednesday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Rajnath Singh Reviews Security Situation Along LoC in Wake of Killing of Four Soldiers, Lauds Soldiers' Contributions (Watch Video).

"Today, another sample has arrived and that was also found to be fake. The tender for the medicines whose samples were found to be fake had ended," Sachdeva said.

The protesters also raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Hold Meeting With Congress Leaders From Andhra Pradesh Over LS Polls.

The police had made adequate security arrangements and put up barricades.

Lt Governor V K Saxena had last week recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged supply of drugs that "failed quality standard tests" and have the "potential of endangering lives."

According to officials, another drug sample taken from Delhi government hospitals failed in the quality test by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)