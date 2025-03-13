Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): DMK MLA Ezhilan Naganathan on Thursday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for criticising the decision of the state government replacing the Rupee symbol with a Tamil language symbol on the state budget 2025-26.

The MLA stated that BJP was trying to find all types of issues to provoke people against DMK, further stating that using the mother tongue for all purposes was the theme of any principle of the Union government.

"BJP is trying to find all types of issues to provoke us. Using the mother tongue for all purposes is the theme of any Union government principles that they have set. So it is falling in those lines..." Naganathan said speaking to ANI.

He further stated that it was very evident that the party had a Tamil transcript for the budget for which Ru was being used.

"It is very clear that we had a Tamil transcript of the Budget. For that, RU (Tamil for Rupee) had been used... We are only using the mother tongue for official purposes, which is mandatory everywhere..." the MLA further stated.

This comes after BJP's Tamil Nadu Chief, K Annamalai lashed out over the State Government's "stupid" move, stating that a Tamilian and son of a former DMK MLA designed the Rupee symbol.

"The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency. Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?" K Annamalai said.

Tamil Nadu CM on Thursday released a video which showcased the logo for the Budget of 2025-26 and in this logo the national currency symbol had been substituted with the Tamil Alphabet 'Ru'.

The State government has locked horns with the Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. (ANI)

