New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): BJP Punjab unit chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma will contest election in Punjab from Pathankot seat, said the party on Friday.

BJP has joined hands with former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

