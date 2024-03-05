New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday asked whether Congress and members of the INDIA bloc condoned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja's remarks on 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata' and would the DMK use such "derogatory comments against deities of other religions?."

The DMK leader earlier today stoked a row by stating that Tamil Nadu will never accept BJP's ideology of "this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat mata ki jai."

"If you say it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat Mata ki jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Mata and Jai Shri Ram," Raja had said while addressing a public event in Madurai.

In response to Raja's remarks, BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that, "...He said that we will never accept 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'...Do Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agree with this? Will DMK use such derogatory comments against deities of other religions? We respect all religions..."

"It is evident that insulting India's ethos, publicly humiliating Hindu Gods and questioning the very idea of India has become the hallmark of the political agenda of the INDI Alliance... Is Congress ready to stoop so low for their political gains that they are ready to accept such comments?..." Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur alleged that the DMK leader was part of the 'tukde tukde' gang.

"They are the people who abuse Hindi, talk about ending India, support the 'tukde tukde' gang and raise slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' after their leader wins the Rajya Sabha elections. They are the people who want to destroy the Indian culture. They have formed the INDI alliance but their arrogance is coming out. What was the compulsion that they had to raise slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and support 'tukde tukde' gang not just one but a lot of times," Thakur said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said "today the DMK means Divide and rule, Money making and working for 'khaandan'."

"DMK leaders repeatedly reflect this mentality. Be it Udhayanidhi Stalin who called for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma' or A Raja who is speaking to divide the nation, where he is insulting Shri Ram. Today I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji is it the 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' or are they 'Nafrat ke Bhaijaan'. Today the Congress MP should answer whether he will remain in alliance with DMK or not," Poonawala added.

The DMK is an ally of the Congress in Tamil Nadu.

Head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya Ramesh Das also condemned the remarks of DMK leader A Raja.

"Whatever the DMK leader said is condemnable. The entire world is 'Ram may'...We will write to the PM and the President about this," the priest said.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that he is not the right person to comment on A Raja's remarks.

"I don't know what A Raja spoke but still Raja will reply to that as I am not the right person because I don't know what is in mind of Raja," Elangovan told reporters.

Also, Tejashwi Yadav leader of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), which is part of the INDIA alliance distanced himself from the DMK leader's remarks.

"This is his personal statement. It is not ours (INDIA Alliance)," Tejashwi said.

In his speech, the DMK leader also said that he could not accept the BJP's ideology.

"If you say it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat mata ki jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Matha and Jai Shriram...I don't believe in Ramayanam but as per story this is Kamba Ramayanam. 4 brothers accepted Kuravar, Vetuvar, accepted monkey as brother. That is what Ramanayan is about which is good for wellness of humanity. But what you (BJP) say is bad," Raja said.

"PM Modi says after election DMK won't exist. If there is no DMK after the election, there won't be even India. Be careful. What are you playing games?. I am not saying for fun. India Constitution says we the people of India have solemnly resolved to constituent India a secular, democratic, sovereign, republic. This is the first line of India Constitution. They say we have to throw this Constitution. The reason for me saying there won't be India is if they came to power again there won't be the Constitution. If there is no Constitution there won't be India. If there is no India Tamil Nadu won't be Tamil Nadu we will go alone. Is India wishing for this? Please ask and say to us," Raja said.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court questioned the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks calling for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma' and told him that he is "not a layman but a minister".

The DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had made remarks comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

His remarks triggered a massive political controversy across the country. It led to several criminal complaints being filed against him. (ANI)

