Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating development in Assam while ensuring the protection of national interests.

In a press statement, Assam BJP's Chief Spokesperson Kishor Upadhyay underlined that several ambitious projects launched by the current government reflect the party's dedication to the state's progress.

Kishor Upadhyay stated that projects such as the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, the proposed under-river Brahmaputra tunnel road between Numaligarh and Gohpur, the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor project at Jagiroad, and India's first 2G bio-refinery project are all ambitious ventures initiated by the present government in recent years.

"For these projects, time-bound action plans have already been prepared. These initiatives are opening a new horizon of development in Assam. Once completed, they will have a far-reaching impact on the state's economic growth and play a significant role in addressing unemployment. It is noteworthy that Assam's economy is currently ranked as the third fastest-growing state economy in the country," Upadhyay said as per the statement.

The State BJP leader said that Assam's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) has increased by 113 per cent from 2020-21 to 2024-25, reaching Rs 7.25 lakh crore.

"Capital expenditure has more than doubled, rising from Rs 12,000 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 26,000 crore in 2024-25. In the field of road infrastructure too, the state has set new benchmarks. Since 2021, under schemes like Asom Mala, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Chief Minister's Road Improvement Program, and various projects of the National Highways Authority of India, Assam has on average built 114 km of roads and one bridge every single day. In terms of railways, 1,500 km of tracks in the state have been electrified," he said.

It also stated that the new terminal at Guwahati Airport is scheduled to be inaugurated in December this year.

"The insurgency problem in Assam has also nearly come to an end. Over 11,000 youths who were previously associated with extremist groups have returned to the mainstream and rejoined social life. As per the commitments made during talks with various insurgent groups, the central government is preparing to release a development package of Rs 4,000 crore very soon," the State BJP leader said in the press statement.

The Chief Spokesperson of the State BJP said that, in the past, suspected illegal migrants in Assam had encroached upon satra lands, government lands, wetlands, forest areas, and other protected areas, reflecting the very apprehensions expressed by Assam-loving leaders like Gopinath Bordoloi and Bishnuram Medhi about the future of the Assamese people.

"However, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the present coalition government has not merely relied on assurances or promises but has taken concrete steps to confront the forces threatening Assamese language, culture, and heritage. This has not only instilled hope among the indigenous people of Assam but has also strengthened their trust and confidence in the BJP and the government," Kishor Upadhyay said.

"We firmly state that the eviction of illegal encroachers, undertaken by the government, is a decisive beginning in the measures adopted to safeguard national existence. The fact that almost all major national and ethnic organisations have welcomed these steps is a positive sign. Any conspiracy by hostile forces that arises before us must be collectively resisted. That is the call of the hour," the state BJP said in the press release. (ANI)

