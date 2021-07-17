By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): With Uttar Pradesh elections scheduled for early next year, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party will have a crucial coordination meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

The meeting is being considered significant in wake of assembly polls in the state and is expected to be attended by top Sangh functionaries and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sources said that differences between Sangh affiliates, BJP leaders and the administration need to be ironed out ahead of polls to seek strong support of voters.

The meeting has been kept confidential with the party members not speaking about it.

The sources said the meeting will be attended by Uttar Pradesh in-charges of RSS affiliates, prant pracharaks apart from Dattatreya Hosable who is sarkaryawah of RSS and has his work centre in Lucknow.

Sources stated that Krishna Gopal, sah sarkaryawah of RSS, is also expected to be present in the meeting as he was the pointsperson between BJP and the Sangh, the responsibility that Arun Kumar, another sah sarkaryawah, is shouldering now.

Sources stated that apart from the chief minister, the two deputy CMs, general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh are expected to be present. They may join the meeting later in the day.

The state is divided into six 'prants' - Meerut, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur, Kashi, Goraksh and, according to sources, all these regions will be represented by the functionaries in the meet. The Sangh is expected to channelise its affiliates to seek grassroots feedback and ground report.

The RSS has maintained that it works for uplifting society and its office-bearers do not contest elections. BJP has been seeking Sangh's views and help to know the sentiments of people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)