Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Wednesday set up a 24-member election committee, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year.

According to a statement issued by the UP BJP, after the approval of party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national general secretary of the party, Arun Singh, announced names of the members of the committee.

The committee includes state BJP president Swatantradev Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma besides Union ministers Sanjeev Balyan and SP Singh Baghel, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Swatantra Dev Singh claimed the Jan Vishwas Yatras, which covered all 403 Assembly constituencies, were immensely successful in apprising the people of the state of welfare schemes of the state and central government.

"We can confidently say that we are going to get blessings of the people in the coming elections," Singh said, adding that voters are not going to fall for false promises of the Samajwadi Party.

