Bengaluru/Mangaluru, May 2 (PTI) Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Friday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state over the murder of a Hindu activist and demanded an NIA investigation into the case.

Demanding the state government to provide compensation, the party has announced Rs 25 lakh for the family of Suash Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist who was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday evening within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru City.

"The barbaric murder of Hindu Karyakarta Suhas has shattered and shaken entire Karnataka. Hindus in Karnataka are not feeling safe under Congress tenure (under Siddaramaiah). This incident clearly shows failure of state machinery and negligence on part of the police department," he told reporters after attending Shetty's funeral in Mangaluru.

He claimed that even though the police department had information about life-threatening messages sent to Suhas, no security was provided to him. In fact, arms which was always there with Suhas was taken away by the police department. So, I feel that there was some conspiracy and negligence on the part of the police department also.

Urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to not take Shetty's death lightly, the BJP state president said that this incident has to be taken seriously by the Karnataka government and police department.

"Proper investigation (can be done) only by National Investigation Agency. This would be the only appropriate investigation. So I demand the Chief Minister to hand over the investigation to NIA and also come to the rescue of the poor family. Suhas' mother is having severe health problem. After discussing with all our leaders, we have announced Rs 25 lakhs compensation for his family. I demand the state government to come forward as well and support the poor family in this regard," he added.

Taking to 'X', the State BJP chief earlier in the day said that the brutal murder of Shetty, carried out openly in the streets and in full public view, is a chilling reflection of the alarming breakdown of law and order under the "Wazar-e-Ala government".

It also starkly highlights how emboldened radical elements have become, operating with impunity and targeting Hindu Karyakarthas without the slightest fear of consequences, he alleged.

He said, "Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot should take immediate and decisive note of the 'rising extremism' and the 'disturbing collapse of law and order' in Karnataka".

Vijayendra further alleged that "the continued, systematic targeting of Hindu Karyakarthas compels one to question whether the Congress government is tacitly allowing the emergence of safe havens, a 'mini Pakistan' within the state."

Extending his deepest condolences to Shetty's family and loved ones, he added, "(I) pray they find the strength and support to endure this irreparable loss".

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka also slammed the state government alleging that Karnataka, under the Congress, is no place for Hindus and demanded resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara for the "failing" law and order in the state.

"Just like in Kashmir and in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Hindus are being identified and killed in busy streets. CM @siddaramaiah whose heart beats for peace in Pakistan becomes numb when Hindus are killed in Karnataka," he said in a post on 'X'.

Ashoka alleged that the murder of Shetty in Mangaluru has once again exposed the "crumbling law and order" in Karnataka due to the "appeasement politics" of Congress.

"Siddaramaiah is a colossal disaster as Chief Minister and has completely lost control over the state's law and order. He lost the moral authority to continue in office. Home Minister G Parameshwara must resign immediately taking responsibility for the failing law and order in the state," he added.

