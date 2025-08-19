Nawada (Bihar) [Inda], August 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday targeted the Election Commission of India and BJP alleging a "collusion" between both sides to steal the voting rights of common people.

Tejashwi Yadav was addressing the people during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikaar Yatra in Bihar's Nawada. He said that the names of poor people have been removed from the voter list, whereas those who are alive are declared dead.

"In collusion with the Election Commission, these BJP people are snatching away the voting rights of poor youths. The names of poor people have been removed, and a living person who voted during the Lok Sabha elections has now been declared dead. The Election Commission and BJP people think they can fool the people of Bihar," he said.

Earlier today, reiterating his "vote theft" allegations on Election Commission of India and Bharatiya Janata Party, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the poll body and BJP are together running a "partnership".

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the gathering during his Voter Adhikaar Yatra in Nawada and alleged that PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and ECI of snatching the fundamental rights from the people.

"There are lakhs of people in Bihar who voted and their names were deleted from the voter list. There is a partnership going on between the Election Commission and the BJP. They are together stealing votes. This is your right and the Constitution gives you this. You fight for this, work hard and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the Election Commission are snatching it from you. I, Tejashwi and the rest of the leaders here are standing up and telling them that we will not let you steal even a single vote of Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering.

The Congress MP further targeted the ECI and BJP stating that they "magically" created 1 crore new voters in Maharashtra. He further said that new voters were added in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha 2024 elections which resulted in BJP's win in the state assembly polls.

"Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, these are the places they have stolen from. In Maharashtra, they magically create 1 crore new voters after the Lok Sabha elections. We win the Lok Sabha and after the new voters come, BJP wins. We asked the Election Commission who these people are but they don't answer. We asked them (ECI) to show the videography, they said we won't show it. They changed the law and now a new way of voter theft is being done in Bihar, Sir, they are stealing in a new way in front of your and the country's eyes. We won't let them steal," the Congress MP said. (ANI)

