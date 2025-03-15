Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): BJP leader Rachna Reddy on Saturday latched on to Andhra Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan's criticism of Tamil Nadu politicians regarding the alleged imposition of Hindi in the State.

"He has made it clear that we need multiple languages to be fostered for students and young minds," Reddy said.

Also Read | Shooting Caught on Camera in Aligarh: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead by 4 Bike-Borne Assailants in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The BJP leader further questioning Tamil Nadu's stance on language policies: "Why does Tamil Nadu have this insecurity that no other state seems to have? We always had the three-language system in schools... Why is Tamil Nadu okay with the children being trained in foreign languages like French and German and not Hindi? Do they think they are a separate state?"

Pawan Kalyan on Friday pointed out that while the Tamil Nadu leaders oppose Hindi, they allow Tamil movies to be dubbed in the language for financial gain.

Also Read | Bihar: ASI Santosh Kumar Singh Dies After Being Assaulted by Villagers With Sharp Weapon in Munger, 4 Detained (Watch Video).

"I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi--what kind of logic is that?" Kalyan asked while addressing the party's 12th foundation day at Pithampuram in Kakinada.

Emphasizing India's linguistic diversity, Kalyan said that the country needs multiple languages, including Tamil, rather than just two dominant ones. "India needs multiple languages, including Tamil, not just two. We must embrace linguistic diversity - not only to maintain the integrity of our nation but also to foster love and unity among its people," the Janasena Chief said.

Kalyan's remarks were made amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the Union government of 'Hindi imposition' and refusing to implement the three-language formula laid out in the NEP as a protest.

Stalin termed the NEP as a "saffronized policy" designed to promote Hindi rather than develop India. He alleged that the policy threatens to destroy Tamil Nadu's education system.

"National Education Policy is not education policy, it is a saffronized policy. The policy was not created to develop India but to develop Hindi. We are opposing the Policy as that would destroy the Tamil Nadu education system completely," Stalin said in Tiruvallur on March 13.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)