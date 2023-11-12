New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Congress asserted on Sunday that it is working unitedly to ensure its government is repeated in Rajasthan and alleged that a section of the "BJP-sponsored" media is spreading "canards" about the party's top leadership's activity in the desert state.

The assertion came after some media reports claimed that Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders are not focusing on campaigning in Rajasthan as compared to other poll-bound states.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Slipper Godowns in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal pointed out that party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have campaigned multiple times in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

"A section of the BJP-sponsored propaganda driven media is spreading canards about our top leadership's activity in Rajasthan," Venugopal said.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: It's a Bright Start for Indian Stocks As Samvat 2080 Kicks Off on High (Watch Video).

"From November 16 onwards, Kharge ji will be in Rajasthan for 3 days, Rahul ji will have public events spanning 4 days and Priyanka ji will also be campaigning for 3 days," he said.

"This propaganda is being spread against us while there is complete silence about how PM Modi did not even have the courage to campaign in Mizoram," Venugopal said.

It is extremely unethical and mischievous that these "pre-meditated hit jobs cast aspersions on our unflinching commitment towards Rajasthan", the Congress general secretary added.

"Don't forget, Rahul ji walked for 18 days across Rajasthan during the Bharat Jodo Yatra -- one of the longest stretches of the Yatra," he said.

The Congress's vision that is being implemented in Rajasthan and its guarantees for the upcoming election are an outcome of Rahul Gandhi's conversations with the poor, youngsters and marginalised people of the state, Venugopal said.

"Our entire party, right from the booth level to the INC President, is working unitedly to ensure our government is repeated in Rajasthan," he said.

"There is no doubt that we will return to power with a resounding victory -- because the Congress has an unbreakable, solid bond with the 8 crore people of Rajasthan. A bond that is forged by decades of public service and revolutionary governance," Venugopal said.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)