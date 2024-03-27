Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) Enraged over indecent comments posted by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut and her home constituency Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, a large number of BJP workers on Wednesday took to the streets and lodged a protest in the town.

Talking to media persons at Seri Manch in Mandi town, former chief minister and leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, "Derogatory remarks against Mandi and the daughter of Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi parliament seat, will not be tolerated."

Congress leaders Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row by posting derogatory remarks against Ranaut and Mandi on their social media handles.

Thakur said there is anger among the people of Mandi and "Dev Bhoomi" Himachal as an attempt has been made to tarnish the land of "Mandav Rishi", also known as Chhoti Kashi, which is an abode of over 300 temples.

The people of Mandi, especially the youth and the women, have taken to the streets today to protest against the indecent remark of the Congress leaders and to show solidarity with Ranaut, "the daughter of Mandi", he said.

"We have come here to convey the message that the people of Mandi are with Kangana Ranaut," he added.

Thakur said Shrinate has clarified that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made the inappropriate post which has been deleted. He wanted to know the person who posted such remarks and why no FIR has been registered against that person.

Shrinate had said "As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me, also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened."

"The Congress leaders are in a habit of saying something and doing something else. Congress leader Rahul gandhi talks about 'Shakti' but openly opposes 'Sanathan'," Thakur said, and added that "we cannot forget the Gudiya rape and the murder case of a school-going minor girl which took place during the previous Congress government" in July 2017.

Terming the remarks of the Congress leaders on women and Mandi as unfortunate, he said that the people of Himachal Pradesh will not spare the Congress and it will have to face the consequences not only in Mandi but in the entire country in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said Ranaut would win by a margin of lakhs of votes.

The BJP has already filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the party is also examining the legal angles to proceed in this regard, he said.

In its complaint filed on Tuesday, the BJP said the Congress leaders have misused social media and tried to demean Ranaut.

"These remarks, derogatory and sexually-oriented, which undermine the dignity of a woman, are also in violation of the mandatory guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct.

"These individuals used vile and vulgar language on social media platforms against Kangana Ranaut. It is also a clear infringement of her right to dignity and decency as envisaged in Chapter III of the Constitution of India," the BJP said.

It accused the Congress leaders of intending to assassinate Ranaut's character. The BJP also said the highly objectionable and indecent statements against her clearly show that the Congress has no respect towards the law of the land.

