Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], February 28 (ANI): If the BJP is talking about the third term, it is not to enjoy power but for nation-building, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in Bihar.

He was addressing a public meeting in the Darbhanga district of Bihar.

"We gave Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. He was neglected during the Congress's tenure because, during their time, only one family got everything. Our Prime Minister also gave Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao ji, who was a Congress leader. We have honoured his contribution," he said.

"We all have seen that the Indian ex-Navy personnel who were sentenced to death in the Qatar court, were safely brought to India after the Prime Minister talked authorities into Qatar and got their death sentence pardoned," he added.

Earlier, during his visit to Bihar, Singh launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying poverty cannot be ended by giving speeches, and contrary to that, under the leadership of Modiji, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in ten years.

He was addressing the intellectual meeting in Sitamarhi.

The BJP leader said that when Congress was in power, they used to say that they would eliminate poverty but it never happened. On the contrary, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in ten years. He is not claiming it but reports from Niti Aayog and many firms are saying this. Poverty cannot be ended by giving speeches.

Mentioning the Atmanirbhar mission of the government of India, he said, "When I became Defence Minister, there were defence exports worth about one thousand crore rupees. Now it has exceeded twenty thousand crore rupees. Defense production worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore is happening in the country," he said.

On Ram Mandir, he said that when the movement for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was underway, he led a group of Kar Sevaks as the National President of Yuva Morcha and also went to jail during the movement. Today, a grand Ram temple has been constructed in Ayodhya, he said.

On the backdrop of the public meetings he held in Bihar, he also met party workers and discussed preparation for the upcoming polls. (ANI)

