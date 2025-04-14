Bengaluru, Apr 14 (PTI) The BJP on Monday criticised the Karnataka government's caste census report as outdated and unscientific, and asked the state government to consign the report to the dustbin.

The saffron party demanded that a fresh survey should be conducted after calling an all-party meeting.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should conduct a fresh survey. Let him do it scientifically and implement it after calling an all-party meeting,” the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said addressing a press conference.

Vijayendra was replying to a query on the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, 'caste census' in short, which the Karnataka cabinet accepted on April 11.

A detailed meeting would take place on April 17, according to Siddaramaiah.

The BJP state chief said, “The old and unscientific report should be thrown into the dustbin.”

He said there was a lack of clarity in the Congress government on its own stance on the issue.

Vijayendra said the Chief Minister, his Deputy D K Shivakumar and other ministers have different take on the subject.

“There is confusion within the ruling party. The Chief Minister should discuss the pros and cons of the report in a Cabinet meeting,” he added.

