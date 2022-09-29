Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday accused the BJP of throttling democracy by not conducting the assembly elections in the union territory, saying it was a ploy of the ruling party at the Centre.

On PFI ban, the JKPCC president Viqar Rasool said that outfit was not present in J-K and the AICC will respond to that. However, he sought a ban on the RSS as well.

"RSS naturally is criminal organisation. They should ban it too and you should see their past record. Today, Mohan Bagwat ji sometimes visits mosques, which is a pretence. They have a criminal history," he said.

Rasool said the last assembly election in J-K took place in 2014 and it has now been almost nine years with the polls for the new assembly.

"The elections are being deferred continuously. Timely elections are the beauty of democracy. If the elections are conducted on time in other states of the country, then why not in J-K?" JKPCC president told reporters here.

He further, alleged, "This is ploy of the BJP and that is why they downgraded J-K into a UT. It is unfortunate that the BJP government is throttling democracy. We want the elections to be conducted and we are ready for that," he said.

On the Congress president polls, Rasool said the delegates from J-K were ready to vote.

"Any delegate, including me, can submit his nomination for the party president post. Tomorrow is the last date for submitting nomination. We will then see and there will be voting on October 18 and whoever wins, will become all-India president. This is a democracy. This is our internal matter and the BJP has nothing to do with it," he said.

