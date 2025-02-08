Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party registered a major victory in the battle of 'prestige' in Milkipur Assembly bypolls as its candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan defeated Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad by a thumping margin 61,710 votes.

The Milkipur bypoll was necessitated after local MLA Awadhesh Prasad vacated the seat following his win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Faizabad, that also includes the Ayodhya assembly segment.The BJP has lost the Faizabad within five months of the consecration of Ram Temple.

The SP has fielded Prasad's son in the bypoll, who got just 84,687 votes, over 60,000 less than Paswan's 1,46,397.

Following BJP's triumphing win in the bypolls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted SP and said that the result will "put a full stop to the politics of 'pariwarwad' and lies."

"The results of Milkipur by-elections will put a full stop to the politics of 'pariwarwad' and lies...The people have made it clear that no matter how much propaganda is done by the Samajwadi Party, public is going to punish them," CM Yogi said.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of "misusing" electoral machinery to win the elections.

"BJP cannot face the growing power of PDA on the basis of votes, that is why it tries to win by misusing the electoral machinery. The level of manipulation of officials required to carry out such electoral fraud may be possible in one assembly constituency, but this 'four hundred BC' will not work in 403 assemblies. BJP members also know this, that is why BJP members postponed the by-election of Milkipur. PDA means 90% of the people have seen this fraud with their own eyes," Yadav wrote on X.

"This is a false victory, which the BJP will never be able to celebrate by looking into their own eyes in the mirror. Their guilt and fear of future defeat will keep them awake," Yadav alleged. (ANI)

