New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The brainstorming for the finalisation of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will take place tomorrow in New Delhi at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. As many as 20 sitting MLAs are expected to be denied fresh run in the polls, according to sources.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's national president JP Nadda will virtually join the meeting. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and other top leaders.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 38-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Husband Alleges Illicit Partner's Role.

According to the sources, the brainstorming for the candidates will take place only for a single day after which the party will decide the candidates to be fielded in the upcoming polls. The ticket will be rewarded on the basis of the winnability of a candidate.

The sources said that Uttarakhand could follow the lead of Uttar Pradesh in deciding the candidates and offer ticket to 20 new candidates. The party is deciding the candidature in a constituency on the basis of feedback from the people on the ground.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Leader Joginder Singh Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that he will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state from the Khatima constituency and said that the list of candidates will be announced soon.

Speaking to ANI after the BJP Core Committee meeting, Dhami said, "I will contest the election from the Khatima constituency. We all are together and ready to contest polls. The candidates' list will be announced soon."

The Chief Minister added that they have set a target of winning more than 60 seats out of the 70 seats in the Assembly through a slogan ''Abki Baar 60 Paar'.

"This time, we have given a slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'," he said.

The sources in the party said that they are confident of a win in the polls. They further said that they would benefit from digital campaigning and door-to-door campaigning.

"Our workers on the ground are strong and capable of interacting with the people," the source within the party said.

Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)