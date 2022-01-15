Saharanpur, January 15: A 38-year-old woman who was missing from her home in Saharanpur’s Rasoolpur Khedi village since Thursday was found dead – with her throat slit – in a farm on Friday, police said.

A case in this regard has been lodged at the Nagal police station. As per case details, the now-deceased woman’s husband stated that she was having an illicit affair with a neighbour, adding that he suspected the neighbour’s role in the crime, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"My wife had been to her parent’s place for the past few days and returned around 4 pm on Thursday. She had gone out to relieve herself around 10 pm but did not return. We searched for her but in vain,” the report quoted the victim's husband as saying. Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Set on Fire Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Simdega District, 6 Arrested

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the case is on. Deoband deputy SP Durga Prasad Tiwari said the case is being investigated. So far, nobody has been arrested, Tiwari added.

In another incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at a village Jharkhand on Thursday. The crime occurred after the woman refused to give her husband money for buying liquor. The accused, identified as Tileshwar Ganjhu, was arrested and sent to jail on Friday. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Strangles Pregnant Wife to Death For Refusing to Give Money to Buy Liquor

Tileshwar got married to Priya Devi on May 25 last year. According to Priya’s brother Naresh Ganjhu, who is a Hazaribag resident, Tileshwar used to consume liquor regularly and beat up Priya. Naresh further stated that on Thursday, Priya refused to give Tileshwar money for purchasing liquor, following which he thrashed her. He strangulated Priya to death and fled.

The accused was later arrested and sent to jail.

