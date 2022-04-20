By Lalit Narayan Kandpal

ew Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has formed a four-member team on Wednesday to strengthen the weak booths of the seats where it has already won.

As per sources, this committee will work to strengthen the weak booths of the BJP's already won seats in all the states and would be led by Vijayant Jai Panda.

The 4-member team is likely to have BJP General Secretary CT Ravi, BJP general secretary Dilip Ghosh, and SC Morcha chief Lal Singh Arya.

Reportedly, there are about 2,300 such seats across the country which BJP has won.

The said team would work step by step ranging from data analysis, formation of committees at district and state levels and root cause analysis of weaknesses.

Special campaigns would be organised on the indisposed booths and numerous programmes are said to be arranged by BJP so as to place a stronger grip in front of the opposition, informed the sources. (ANI)

